Introducing the Corsair K70 Max Mechanical Keyboard

Corsair has launched its latest mechanical keyboard, the K70 Max, which features the company’s own branded MGX switches. The switches utilize magnetic Hall effect sensors to register keypresses, offering enhanced customizability and responsiveness. Corsair has named the switches “Corsair MGX” to differentiate them from its existing OPX switches and Cherry MX switches.

The K70 Max has a similar design to Corsair’s other gaming keyboards. It is the first keyboard from the company to incorporate magnetic Hall effect sensors, allowing for new features such as the ability to customize the actuation point of the switches. Users can modify the distance a key needs to be pressed before it registers a keypress, ranging from an ultra-responsive 0.4mm to a full 3.6mm.

One advantage of the magnetic approach is that it provides analog functionality. The Hall effect sensor can detect how much a key has been pressed. Corsair utilizes this capability in various ways. Users can set two actions to a single switch, enabling different actions with a half-press and a full press. Additionally, the keyboard includes a feature called “Rapid Trigger,” which makes it more responsive when pressing the same key repeatedly.

The K70 Max retains a familiar layout with additional shortcut keys, media controls, and a programmable volume roller. It boasts a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz, resulting in lower input latency. The keyboard is equipped with Corsair’s “tournament switch,” designed for competitive play, and comes with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable.

In conjunction with the K70 Max, Corsair has also unveiled the HS80 Max Premium Wireless RGB headset. The wireless headset is compatible with PC, Mac, and PlayStation consoles, offering up to 65 hours of battery life via the included dongle and 130 hours over Bluetooth.

While the K70 Max is primarily a gaming keyboard, it may not compete with other models in terms of typing feel quality for general office work. The keyboard has been described as sounding hollow and rattly compared to competitors like Keychron’s Q1 Pro and V1 models.