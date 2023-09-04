Pakistan Needs to Embrace Digitisation for Economic Benefits

Pakistan is lagging behind in taking advantage of the growing digitisation trends and reaping the economic benefits offered by the telecom sector. The country needs to promote cashless financing as a means to reduce tax evasion, printing currency, and other related burdens. The outgoing CEO of Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, highlights the lack of a conducive environment and political will in Pakistan to implement a cashless economy.

Khan, who will be joining Telenor Asia in Singapore as Senior Vice President, remains the Chairman of Telenor Microfinance Bank, which operates Easypaisa, the first digital wallet in Pakistan. Despite having a large number of cellular mobile customers, Pakistan is yet to fully embrace digital lending, e-businesses, small-size leasing, and other financial options like “buy-now-pay-later.”

One of the obstacles to adopting these digital financial services is the absence of a credit bureau for small amounts leasing services. This lack of protection for investors from willful defaulting customers hinders the growth of these services. Moreover, the coordination among regulators and law enforcement agencies, such as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), is insufficient.

The digital economy in Pakistan is also constrained by limited visibility. For instance, railway stations along the main track from Peshawar to Karachi do not have ATMs or vendors accepting digital payments through QR codes. The use of digital wallets like Easypaisa and JazzCash is limited to a few vendors at each station.

To leverage the potential benefits of digitisation, Khan emphasizes the importance of AI-driven generative technologies. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape, improving customer engagement and service delivery. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can offer personalized solutions to customer queries, reducing the need for human intervention. AI analytics can help tailor offerings and communication strategies based on customer behavior and preferences. Additionally, AI can play a crucial role in fraud prevention by identifying patterns of fraudulent activities and securing customer accounts and data.

Despite the potential of AI and technological growth, the quality of voice and data services remains an issue in Pakistan. Telcos attribute this to the limited availability of spectrum in the country and have been urging the government to release more spectrum. However, spectrum auctions in Pakistan are priced high with limited participation.

Pakistan needs to unlock the full potential of 4G before moving towards 5G, according to the telcos. The government’s flexibility in allocating spectrum and investing in infrastructure and innovative products will lead to higher tax collections and economic growth through enhanced communication outreach and digitisation.

Overall, Pakistan must create a conducive environment, improve coordination among regulators and law enforcement agencies, and invest in technological advancements to embrace the opportunities presented by digitisation.

Sources:

– Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 4th, 2023