The Benefits of Adopting a Low-Code DevOps Platform for Government Agencies

Government agencies are constantly striving for continuous deployment of secure applications, quick return on investment, and seamless digital transformation. One solution that can help achieve these goals is the adoption of a low-code DevOps platform.

Kyle Tobener, head of security and information technology at Copado, wrote about the benefits of using a low-code platform in an article published on Carahsoft.com. He explained how such a platform can integrate quality and security tools within the DevSecOps pipeline, benefitting the app creation team.

Tobener specifically highlighted Copado’s low-code DevOps platform, which enables agencies to accelerate software delivery and reduce production bugs. He emphasized that the platform is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and serves as a compliance tool for Salesforce DevOps.

According to Tobener, the platform provides comprehensive visibility and enforces compliance for all metadata changes and Git branches throughout the software development process. This increased visibility improves productivity, security compliance, and software quality, ultimately leading to faster and more cost-effective software releases.

In summary, adopting a low-code DevOps platform can greatly benefit government agencies in their pursuit of continuous deployment, secure applications, and digital transformation. It provides a centralized solution that integrates quality and security tools, ensuring compliance and improving overall productivity. With a low-code platform like Copado’s, agencies can streamline their software delivery process, reduce production bugs, and achieve their digital goals more efficiently.

