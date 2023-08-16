An Alabama Corrections Officer Arrested and Fired for Pokémon Card Theft

A corrections officer from Calhoun County, Alabama, was arrested and subsequently fired for stealing Pokémon cards from a Walmart store. The incident occurred on August 12 at around 7 p.m. The officer, identified as Josh Hardy, was caught by a Walmart loss prevention employee as he attempted to hide individual cards from opened Pokémon card packs into his pocket.

Upon being confronted about the theft, Hardy fled the store on foot. However, the Oxford Police were informed of the incident by Walmart staff, leading to his eventual arrest. He was found at a local restaurant with the stolen Pokémon cards still in his possession.

Adding to the irony, Hardy was arrested while in uniform, which further intensified the embarrassment for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his disappointment in a public statement, stating that Hardy’s actions have damaged the reputation of both the agency and law enforcement as a whole.

This unusual case of card theft closely follows another incident involving stolen trading cards. Just last week, at the Gen Con gaming convention held in Indiana, thieves stole boxes of Magic: The Gathering cards valued at approximately $300,000.

Both of these incidents highlight the growing popularity of trading card games and the unfortunate criminal activity that can sometimes accompany it. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has taken swift action, terminating Hardy’s employment and reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a higher standard than average citizens. This serves as a reminder that all individuals, regardless of their profession, must be held accountable for their actions.