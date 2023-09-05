PayerMax Explores Financial Inclusion through Gaming and Digital Payments in MENA

PayerMax, a global fintech firm specializing in payments solutions, recently participated in Seamless KSA 2023, where Essay Zhu, the Partner and COO of PayerMax, delivered a presentation that shed light on the crucial role of gaming and digital payments in fostering financial inclusion in the MENA region.

The gaming industry in MENA is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increased accessibility, and a growing community of passionate gamers. Mobile gaming, in particular, has witnessed exponential growth. Saudi Arabia stands out with an average revenue per paying user (ARPU) of $270, compared to $181 in the wider MENA region. Furthermore, the game live streaming market in Saudi Arabia is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 10.08%, with the popularity of eSports rising and professional tournaments being organized.

During the event, Essay Zhu presented a comprehensive view of the relationship between gaming and digital payments. Zhu highlighted the pivotal role of digital payments in three key phases of the gaming app lifecycle: user acquisition, user engagement, and user stickiness. For user acquisition, Zhu emphasized the effectiveness of online incentives and multi-dimensional traffic service capacity. In the user engagement phase, she underscored the significance of multi-channel promotions and the integration of top-up platforms. Lastly, for user stickiness, Zhu spotlighted the importance of social live stream platforms and the integration of digital payments to enhance user experience through interactive gifting and rewards.

PayerMax places consumer protection as a top priority by securely holding funds within licensed client money accounts to minimize potential disputes. Recognizing the shift in consumer behavior towards online transactions, PayerMax aims to transition 20% of traditional offline payment scenarios to online payment methods. By utilizing advanced fraud analytics, PayerMax has successfully reduced chargebacks by 80% and converted 10% of cash users to digital payment enthusiasts through specific promotions during the checkout process.

Essay Zhu commented on the evolving gaming landscape in the MENA region, acknowledging its rapid transformation and the demand for localized gaming content. PayerMax aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the kingdom as a global hub for gaming and esports. PayerMax is dedicated to promoting financial inclusion within this vibrant sector.

As a pioneer in the digital payment realm, PayerMax has also attended Seamless Middle East as a gold sponsor and continues to engage with the FinTech community. They have been recognized for their innovative solutions and have presented awards to institutions such as Saudi Payment, an entity of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), for the “Best Payments Experience.” PayerMax’s advanced digital payment solutions are set to make a significant contribution to enhancing financial inclusion in the MENA region.

Definitions:

– ARPU: Average Revenue Per User

– eSports: Competitive video gaming

– FinTech: Financial technology

– MENA: Middle East and North Africa

– PayerMax: A global fintech firm providing comprehensive payment solutions

– Seamless KSA 2023: A conference focused on technology, e-commerce, and financial services in Saudi Arabia

