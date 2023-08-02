CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Concept: Redesigning Control Center for iOS

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Control Center, a feature on iOS that has remained mostly unchanged for years, could potentially undergo a redesign in the future. One interesting concept has been shared by Parker Ortolani, envisioning a list-style user interface inspired by the new Messages app in iOS 17. This concept aims to bring a playful, fluid, and customizable experience to Control Center, along with the integration of third-party apps.

The concept proposes a minimal list view with drop-down menus for accessing additional settings. Users would have the ability to pin their favorite controls to the top of the interface and rearrange the list according to their preferences. Notably, the concept also envisions the inclusion of third-party apps within Control Center, allowing for a more diverse range of functionalities.

To enhance user experience, the concept suggests implementing interactive gestures such as tapping, holding, and swiping to adjust settings like volume and brightness. Additionally, the Flashlight button would glow when activated, adding a visually appealing element.

While this concept represents a departure from the current design of Control Center, it offers a visually and functionally appealing alternative. It draws inspiration from the list-style UI introduced in the Messages app, which has received positive feedback during its beta testing phase. However, it is worth considering how the concept would incorporate controlling HomeKit devices, as the existing Control Center utilizes small, efficient tiles for this purpose.

In the realm of Android, a similar list-style UI called Niagara Launcher has also been introduced. This demonstrates that the concept of a list-based interface is not limited to iOS.

What do you think about this Control Center concept? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

