An Innovative and Ergonomic Mouse Alternative: Contour’s SliderMouse Pro

The mouse we use to navigate and manage our computers is often overlooked, but it can have a significant impact on our comfort and productivity. The Contour SliderMouse Pro is an alternative to the traditional mouse, designed to reduce discomfort and enhance ergonomics for users with arthritis or repetitive strain injury (RSI).

The SliderMouse Pro features a unique design that centers the hands and maintains a natural wrist angle. This helps prevent strain on the elbows, wrists, shoulders, and neck. The main area of the mouse is a large palm rest with a spongy textured rubber finish, providing excellent comfort for the palms. However, it does take up a significant amount of desk space.

The SliderMouse Pro has a large roller on the left side, which acts as a mouse wheel for scrolling. There are buttons on either side of the roller for copy and paste functions, as well as left and right mouse buttons. All of these buttons are configurable via the accompanying software. The mouse also features a slide-bar mechanism that allows for precise cursor movement.

The SliderMouse Pro can be connected to your computer in three ways: wired, using a USB dongle, or via Bluetooth. A fully charged battery provides up to three months of regular usage. While the SliderMouse Pro offers many customization options and programmability features, it may take some time to get used to.

Based on reviews, some users found the extra-large palm rests to be unnecessary and opted for the SliderMouse Pro Slim, which has a shorter palm rest. Others found the mouse to be less suitable for large display systems and multi-monitor configurations. Additionally, some users found the click on the slider to be too sensitive, resulting in accidental clicks.

Overall, Contour’s SliderMouse Pro offers an innovative approach to mouse design with ergonomic benefits. It may take some time to adapt to its unique features, but for those willing to invest in its learning curve, it can greatly enhance productivity and reduce strain.

