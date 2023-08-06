Action Required: Clear Cache & Cookies

CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
If you are encountering any login problems or difficulties with viewing videos on the updated website, it is necessary to clear your browser’s cache and cookies. This will help resolve any performance issues and ensure a seamless browsing experience.

Clearing your cache and cookies eliminates temporary files and data stored by your browser. Over time, this data can accumulate and cause issues such as slow loading times or error messages when accessing certain websites. By clearing this data, you can ensure that your browser starts fresh and retrieves the most up-to-date information from the website you are visiting.

To clear your cache and cookies, follow the steps specific to your browser. In most cases, you can find the option to clear cache and cookies under the browser settings or preferences.

Once you have cleared your cache and cookies, revisit the website and attempt to log in or play videos again. By doing so, you should be able to enjoy the new site without any further problems.

It is recommended to periodically clear your cache and cookies to maintain optimal browsing performance. Regularly clearing this data can also help protect your privacy by removing any stored information about your online activities.

If you continue to encounter difficulties after clearing your cache and cookies, consider reaching out to the website’s support team for further assistance. They will be able to provide you with additional troubleshooting steps or guide you through any necessary actions to resolve the issue.

Remember, clearing your cache and cookies is a simple yet effective way to resolve various browsing-related problems. Take a moment to complete this action before continuing to navigate the website.

