Indiana Attorney General Alerts Consumers to August Product Recalls

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about consumer protection concerns regarding recalled products from August. Rokita emphasizes the importance of taking advantage of available opportunities for those who have purchased these recalled items. The safety and well-being of families, especially newborns, is a priority.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for several products in August, including carboys from Saxco International. If consumers have recently purchased a recalled product, they should immediately stop using it and refer to the recall notice for further instructions. This may include returning the product or following specific steps to receive a replacement.

Starting a family can be both a joyous and scary time for parents. The last thing they should have to worry about is the safety of their baby and the potential harm that a defective or recalled product may cause. Attorney General Rokita urges consumers to take immediate action and pursue resolution from the manufacturer if they have purchased any of the recalled products.

Consumer safety is a top priority, and taking quick and decisive action when a product has been recalled can help prevent accidents and injuries. It is crucial for consumers to stay informed about product recalls and follow the provided instructions to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

