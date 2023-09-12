CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Ubisoft's XDefiant Delayed After Certification Denial by PlayStation and Xbox

Sep 12, 2023
Ubisoft’s upcoming game, XDefiant, has been delayed due to certification issues from PlayStation and Xbox. The executive producer of the game, Mark Rubin, shared an update with players through a blog post, explaining that Ubisoft submitted the game for certification in July. However, in mid-August, XDefiant received a “Not Pass” result.

Rubin admitted that they underestimated the compliance work required and stated, “If it HAD passed, then we would have been able to ship at the end of August. But it didn’t, and so we have spent the last three to four weeks fixing those issues and getting ready to do another submission.”

The good news is that XDefiant will be resubmitted to the first parties in less than two weeks, suggesting a possible release in mid-to-end September. However, Rubin also mentioned a “likely scenario” where the game may receive a conditional Pass, resulting in a Day One patch with final fixes. This would push the release date to early/mid-October.

XDefiant, initially introduced in 2021 as a Tom Clancy title, has already gone through several beta versions in recent months. Rubin explained that the reason Ubisoft has not announced a firm release date is because they consider the beta tests to be real trials, not just marketing events. The goal is to gather valuable feedback and ensure a polished and enjoyable gaming experience.

Rubin concluded the blog post by emphasizing that the release date will be as soon as possible, as they are working diligently to address the compliance issues and meet the required standards set by PlayStation and Xbox.

