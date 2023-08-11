Confusion Surrounding the Platforms for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There is confusion among players regarding the platforms on which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released. The official Xbox page for the game only lists Xbox Series X/S as the planned platforms, as discovered by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution.

However, the official PlayStation YouTube account has posted the Modern Warfare 3 teaser trailer with “PS5 & PS4 Games” in the headline. The video also includes hashtags #ps5, #ps5games, #ps4, and #ps4games.

There are three potential reasons for this discrepancy. One possibility is that the employee responsible for naming the videos on the PlayStation YouTube Channel made an error and included PS4 when the game is not coming to that format. Another possibility is that the game is indeed coming to last-gen systems, and the Xbox page is at fault. The third reason could be that the game is coming to PS4 but not Xbox One.

The situation may be clarified on August 17 when Activision plans its “worldwide reveal” of Modern Warfare 3. The game is set to be released on November 10.

Activision has also announced that players will be able to carry over most of their collected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 content to Modern Warfare 3.