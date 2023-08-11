CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Confusion Surrounding the Platforms for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
Confusion Surrounding the Platforms for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There is confusion among players regarding the platforms on which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released. The official Xbox page for the game only lists Xbox Series X/S as the planned platforms, as discovered by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution.

However, the official PlayStation YouTube account has posted the Modern Warfare 3 teaser trailer with “PS5 & PS4 Games” in the headline. The video also includes hashtags #ps5, #ps5games, #ps4, and #ps4games.

There are three potential reasons for this discrepancy. One possibility is that the employee responsible for naming the videos on the PlayStation YouTube Channel made an error and included PS4 when the game is not coming to that format. Another possibility is that the game is indeed coming to last-gen systems, and the Xbox page is at fault. The third reason could be that the game is coming to PS4 but not Xbox One.

The situation may be clarified on August 17 when Activision plans its “worldwide reveal” of Modern Warfare 3. The game is set to be released on November 10.

Activision has also announced that players will be able to carry over most of their collected Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 content to Modern Warfare 3.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The Potential Impact of a Room-Temperature Superconductor

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

No More Threats: Tekken Producer Speaks Out Against Intimidation

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Quake 2 Remastered Introduces Eight-Player Local Multiplayer

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

The Potential Impact of a Room-Temperature Superconductor

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

No More Threats: Tekken Producer Speaks Out Against Intimidation

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Telesat Announces Fully-Funded Telesat Lightspeed Program with MDA as Satellite Builder

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Rise of Soft Robotics: A New Era for North American Telecommunications

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments