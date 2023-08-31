Starfield Excludes Nvidia’s DLSS, opts for AMD’s FSR

The highly anticipated game, Starfield, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, will not include support for Nvidia’s popular supersampling technology, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Instead, the PC version of Starfield will exclusively feature AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), specifically FSR 2. PC players will have the option to choose between FSR 2, FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), or disable upscaling altogether.

This exclusivity of FSR is not entirely unexpected, as AMD and Bethesda entered into an exclusive partnership, making AMD the “exclusive PC partner for Starfield.” However, the duration of this exclusivity remains unclear. The absence of DLSS in Starfield was speculated, especially after a user examined the PC files of the game after preloading it on their system.

While AMD and Bethesda have not confirmed DLSS support, AMD’s gaming chief, Frank Azor, stated that there is nothing preventing Bethesda Game Studios from implementing DLSS if they so desired. Azor mentioned that it is a request rather than a demand for their publishing partners, and they always respond positively to such requests.

Although the official DLSS support for Starfield remains uncertain, modder PureDark has announced plans to provide unofficial DLSS support for the game. However, initially, this support will only be available for the third generation of DLSS, exclusive to owners of an RTX 40-series graphics card.

Starfield has garnered significant attention, despite facing numerous challenges. IGN gave the game a 7/10 review, highlighting its captivating role-playing quests and respectable combat.

Sources:

– AMD and Bethesda exclusive partnership

– Tweet by Taylor Lyles

– The Verge interview with Frank Azor

– IGN review of Starfield