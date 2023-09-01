Confirmed: Kushi Finds Its Digital Streaming Partner

Kushi, the highly anticipated pan-Indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has made its theatrical debut to positive feedback from early screenings. Now, it has been confirmed that Netflix has secured the rights to be the film’s digital streaming partner.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi features a talented ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in significant roles. The film’s music, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, has also been highly praised.

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu can now look forward to enjoying Kushi on Netflix. The film’s availability on the streaming platform allows for greater accessibility and convenience, as viewers can watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

As the film continues to garner positive reviews and generate buzz, the partnership with Netflix further solidifies its reach and impact. Netflix, known for its wide and diverse range of content, offers an extensive platform for Kushi to reach a global audience.

Stay updated for more information and further updates on Kushi’s success and impact in the digital streaming space.

