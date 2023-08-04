Pokémon Presents Stream Confirmed for Next Week

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that a new Pokémon Presents stream will be taking place next week. The stream is scheduled for August 8 at 2 PM UK / 9 AM EST / 6 AM PT and will be 35 minutes long.

Although it is unclear what exactly will be shown during the event, it is expected that there will be more information about the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These DLCs, titled “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask” and “Part 2: The Indigo Disk,” were announced in February and are set to be released in fall/autumn 2023 and winter 2023 respectively.

The expansions will introduce older Pokémon that are not currently found in the Paldea region. Some of the Pokémon that will be included are Milotic, Nintetails, Shiftree, Metagross, Seel, and Aclremie.

Players who pre-order the expansion will receive a new uniform set, which will vary depending on the base game they own. Additionally, those who purchase the expansion before October 31 will receive a special Hisuian Zoroark that cannot be obtained in the Paldea region.

Fans of Pokémon are eagerly awaiting the Pokémon Presents stream to learn more about the upcoming DLC and to see what other surprises may be in store.