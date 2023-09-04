ASEAN Business Advisory Council Chairman Emphasizes Inclusive Digital Adoption in Southeast Asia

During a panel discussion on ASEAN’s Digital Powerhouse, ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) chairman Joey Concepcion highlighted the importance of inclusive digital adoption in Southeast Asia. Concepcion emphasized the need for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to have access to digital tools to fully benefit from digital transformation.

The discussion took place at the Nexus of Connectivity and Transformation session of the ASEAN Business Investment Summit, bringing together major tech players, multinational companies, financial institutions, and government organizations. The session focused on strategic policies such as financial technology, e-trade, and cross-border trade facilitation.

Concepcion emphasized that digital tools are essential in uplifting the lives of people, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid. He mentioned that four out of the 10 countries in ASEAN still have a significant portion of their populations living in poverty. To address this, Concepcion proposed signing memorandums of understanding with each ASEAN country, with a focus on sectors like agriculture and MSMEs, to drive development.

Concepcion also noted that digitalization benefits not only large corporations but also one-man businesses, as they now have access to marketing tools and digital payment solutions. He emphasized the importance of including MSMEs in the value chain to ensure greater prosperity.

ASEAN has become the world’s fastest-growing internet market, with a 40 percent annual growth in e-commerce value from 2016 to 2021. The region is expected to continue its rapid digital market growth due to a growing consumer market and the adoption of social commerce platforms.

Concepcion highlighted the Philippines as an example of how digital technology has helped MSMEs compete with bigger corporations, creating a thriving digital economy. He emphasized the need to enable MSMEs to leverage digitalization to their advantage. Digital growth is expected to facilitate cross-border e-commerce opportunities for MSMEs and promote financial inclusion among underserved populations.

The panel discussion also included representatives from the UK Department for Business and Trade, Dynamic Technologies, Singtel, and the Singapore Business Federation.

