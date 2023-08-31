Digital Transformation: How Compucom Prepared for an Independent Future

Compucom, the managed services business formerly owned by ODP (parent company of Office Depot), found itself facing significant challenges when it was sold to a private equity firm for $305 million. As an independent company, Compucom had to realign its organizations, find new leaders, establish separate back-office functions, and address security concerns following a ransomware attack. Damon Venger, Compucom’s CIO, recognized the need to run the IT of a standalone company and implemented a digital transformation project that went beyond just technology modernization.

Venger emphasized the importance of having a business-focused mindset during digital transformation. He highlighted the need to engage others and change perspectives, habits, and processes. Venger and his team undertook the task of rebuilding Compucom’s dispersed and decentralized IT infrastructure, bringing it together as a cohesive unit. They also developed a roadmap for implementing technology solutions both internally and for customers.

The digital transformation at Compucom was not without its challenges. Venger emphasized the importance of aligning business value with technological advancements. Success came from understanding the right balance and identifying the “secret sauce” that would drive the desired changes. Despite the challenges, Compucom’s efforts were recognized with a bronze Stevie award in the Best Business Technology Pivot category at the International Business Awards.

Overall, Compucom’s digital transformation focused on culture, process improvement, and technological modernization. By fostering a culture of collaboration and addressing outdated technology and shadow IT, Compucom positioned itself for success as an independent entity. This transformation not only improved Compucom’s internal operations but also allowed them to better serve their customers.

