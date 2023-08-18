Baldur’s Gate 3: A Guide to the Gauntlet of Shar

Deep within the cursed lands of Baldur’s Gate 3 lies the Thorm Mausoleum and the Gauntlet of Shar. This location is significant for several quests, including “Find Ketheric Thorm’s Relic,” “Find the Nightsong,” “Kill Raphael’s Old Enemy,” “Lift the Shadow Curse,” and Shadowheart’s companion quest “The Chosen of Shar.” However, all of these quests require completing the Gauntlet of Shar, which begins with solving the first puzzle involving an Umbral Gem on the top floors.

Once you overcome this obstacle, our Baldur’s Gate 3 Gauntlet of Shar guide will provide step-by-step instructions on navigating the gauntlet. This includes meeting Balthazar, discovering the Silent Library and the Spear of Night, completing the Soft-Step, Self-Same, and Faith-Leap Trials, finding the Nightsong and Ketheric Thorm’s Relic, and finishing the Chosen of Shar companion quest.

Upon solving the Umbral Gem puzzle, proceed deeper into the Thorm Mausoleum. Take the stairs on the west side of the Umbral Gem room and use mushrooms to jump your way further. Eventually, you will reach a room filled with Balthazar’s undead servants. Defeat them to unlock the door to Balthazar’s lab. Speaking with him offers some context about Ketheric’s Relic. You have the choice to side with him, kill him, or ignore him.

Head east to access the next level of the Gauntlet of Shar.

The Gauntlet of Shar revolves around collecting a total of four Umbral Gems that are placed in two pedestals. These gems can be acquired from completing trials and defeating a devil known as Raphael’s Old Enemy. The order of completing the trials and other quests is flexible, but we will present them in the order of reaching them.

The first trial is the Soft-Step Trial. The objective is to pass through undetected by the patrolling Shadows. Having a Druid with Wildshape or casting Invisibility on a party member will aid in remaining hidden. Split someone off from the group, take the rightmost (northern) door, and follow the wall straight forward. Activate a button on the wall, pick the lock on the gate, and retrieve the Umbral Gem.

Next is the Self-Same Trial, located just north of the Soft-Step Trial. In this trial, you must defeat copies of the four members of your party who possess the same abilities. Once all four mirror-versions are defeated, collect the Umbral Gem from the ground where the last one fell.

Proceeding from the Self-Same Trial, head north and descend the stairs to find the door to the Faith-Leap Trial. This trial requires navigating invisible paths on the floor, akin to a leap of faith. Switch to Tactical View, guide a party member along the route to the far side, and claim the Umbral Gem.

To the south of the Faith-Leap Trial, you’ll find the Silent Library. The presence of The Librarian in the center of the room casts Silence, prohibiting spellcasting. Defeat the enemies in the library, including The Librarian, to regain spellcasting abilities. Search the area for traps, spell scrolls, and books about the trials. The crucial item to obtain is the Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger book, located in the northeastern corner of the library on a trapped bookshelf.

Continue to the west side of the location to proceed with the Gauntlet of Shar.