2K and Gearbox Software Announce Two New Borderlands Releases

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
2K Games and Gearbox Software have revealed exciting news for Borderlands fans with the announcement of two new releases in the popular Borderlands series. The first release, Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, is set to launch on September 1, 2023, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Following shortly after, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch on October 6.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box is a digital-only bundle that includes all six Borderlands games: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands. For the first time, all DLC for these games will be included in the collection. The suggested retail price for the collection is $149.99, but there will be a limited-time discount, offering it for $59.99.

Existing digital owners of any of the titles in the collection on Xbox will have the opportunity to complete their set for just $30 through the Microsoft Store. Likewise, PlayStation players who already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, or Borderlands 3 will be able to upgrade to the full collection for $30.

PC players who previously purchased any game in the collection will only need to pay for the content they don’t already own. The updated price will be reflected on the Steam page for Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box.

As for Borderlands 3, the Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order and will include the base game along with all DLC and bonus cosmetic packs. The price for this edition is set at $59.99.

The upcoming releases were confirmed following the leak of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box last month. South Africa’s Film and Publication Board classified the game, but its contents were only officially confirmed recently.

Overall, these new releases offer an exciting opportunity for Borderlands fans to experience the complete collection of games and dive back into the beloved world of Pandora.

