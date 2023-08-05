Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr Plus, and Oppo Find N2 Flip: A Comparison

Samsung recently unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, during its Unpacked event. The new Z Flip 5 features several design changes, including a wider cover screen and a redesigned hinge. This device competes with Motorola’s Razr Plus and Oppo’s Find N2 Flip, both of which also employ a similar flip-phone design.

One notable improvement in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is its larger cover screen, which spans most of the phone’s front panel, except for a camera cutout. In contrast, the Z Flip 4 had a much smaller screen. The extended cover screen on the Z Flip 5 supports certain apps and widgets, eliminating the need to open the phone. It is even large enough to accommodate a full keyboard for quick messaging.

Unlike the Razr Plus, Samsung has taken a more curated approach with app compatibility on the Z Flip 5’s cover screen. Only apps and widgets specifically tailored for the smaller screen can be used. However, more apps may become available on the Z Flip 5’s cover screen in the future.

In terms of cover screen orientation, the Oppo Find N2 Flip stands out with its vertically oriented display. Although this design is convenient for quick scans of the weather and notifications, the Find N2 Flip has a limited selection of widgets and no app support.

When it comes to durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts an IPX8 rating for water-resistance, but lacks dust-resistance. Samsung claims that the Z Flip 5’s hinge includes tiny brushes to help push away dust particles. On the other hand, the Razr Plus is the first foldable phone to have an IP rating for dust-resistance (IP52). However, it falls short of the Z Flip 5 in terms of water-resistance.

In terms of processing power, the Z Flip 5 features the newest and fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The Razr Plus uses last year’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Find N2 Flip employs Mediatek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus, also released last year.

All three devices run on Android 13, with the Z Flip 5 and Find N2 Flip offering four years of software updates, while the Razr Plus promises three years. Samsung and Oppo provide five years of security updates, while Motorola commits to four years.

For a detailed comparison of the specifications of these three flip phones, refer to the chart below:

– Galaxy Z Flip 5:

– Display: Cover – 3.4-inch AMOLED; Internal – 6.7-inch AMOLED

– Pixel density: Cover – 306 ppi; Internal – 425 ppi

– Dimensions: Open – 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 in; Closed – 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 in

– Weight: 187 g (6.6 oz)

– Mobile software: Android 13

– Camera: 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)

– Front-facing camera: 10-megapixel

– Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

– RAM/storage: 8GB + 256GB/512GB

– Expandable storage: None

– Battery: 3,700 mAh

– Fingerprint sensor: Side

– Connector: USB-C

– Headphone jack: None

– Special features: 5G-enabled, IPX8 water-resistance, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, dual SIM

– Motorola Razr Plus:

– Display: Cover – 3.6-inch OLED; Internal – 6.9-inch OLED

– Pixel density: Cover – 413 ppi; Internal – 413 ppi

– Dimensions: Open – 2.91 x 6.73 x 0.28 in; Closed – 2.91 x 3.48 x 0.59 in

– Weight: 189 g (6.64 oz)

– Mobile software: Android 13

– Camera: 12-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide)

– Front-facing camera: 32-megapixel

– Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

– RAM/storage: 8GB + 256GB

– Expandable storage: None

– Battery: 3,800 mAh

– Fingerprint sensor: Side

– Connector: USB-C

– Headphone jack: None

– Special features: IP52, 5G-enabled, 30W wired charging, wireless charging, largest flip phone cover screen

– Oppo Find N2 Flip:

– Display: Cover – 3.26-inch AMOLED; Main Screen – 6.8-inch AMOLED

– Pixel density: Cover – 250 ppi; Internal – 403 ppi

– Dimensions: Open – 2.96 x 6.54 x 0.29 in; Closed – 2.96 x 3.37 x 0.63 in

– Weight: 191 g (6.73 oz)

– Mobile software: Android 13

– Camera: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

– Front-facing camera: 32-megapixel

– Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 9000+

– RAM/storage: 8GB/12GB + 128GB/256GB

– Expandable storage: None

– Battery: 4,300 mAh

– Fingerprint sensor: Side

– Connector: USB-C

– Headphone jack: None

– Special features: 5G-enabled, dual SIM, bundled charger, 44W charger

Please note that pricing details and availability may vary depending on the region.