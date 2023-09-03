Company of Heroes 3: All-New Content Roadmap Revealed

Relic Entertainment, the developer behind Company of Heroes 3, has recently shared an exciting roadmap for upcoming updates and improvements to the game. The PC version will be receiving the Umbral Wasp update in October, which will introduce numerous enhancements such as improved animations, unit pathfinding, and balance changes. Additionally, a new 4v4 map and a reprised 1v1 map will be added.

Players can also look forward to highly requested features, including a Replay System and Unit Responsiveness, which will be implemented in the PC version in the coming months. On the other hand, console players can anticipate the release of the Brass Leopard update, which was initially launched on PC in June and will arrive on consoles next month.

Furthermore, Relic Entertainment has revealed that development has commenced on an expansion for Company of Heroes 3, with a planned release later this year. More details about the expansion will soon be provided on the game’s official blog.

Company of Heroes 3 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can find additional information about the game on the official website.

Sources:

– Relic Entertainment