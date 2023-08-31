Expansion of Transfer Pricing Rules to Include Digital Services Urged by National Foreign Trade Council

The National Foreign Trade Council has expressed its support for extending the new transfer pricing rules to cover the distribution of digital services. In a letter addressed to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the council, representing companies and businesses, provided its response to a recent call for comments.

The OECD had previously presented various options for a framework in a consultation document released in July. These options aimed to streamline transfer pricing methods for marketing and distribution transactions.

The global tax deal, which comprises two key elements—Pillar One and Pillar Two—is designed to address profit allocation and multinational tax challenges. Pillar One focuses on reallocating the residual profits generated by large multinational entities, while Pillar Two centers around developing a global minimum tax rate.

The National Foreign Trade Council stresses the importance of including digital services in the transfer pricing rules, as the digital economy has become an integral part of global commerce. By covering digital services, the rules can provide clarity and consistency in determining profits and taxes related to such cross-border transactions.

The council further argues that including digital services in the transfer pricing rules would also help address concerns related to the current lack of international consensus and the potential for double taxation.

In conclusion, the National Foreign Trade Council’s letter to the OECD emphasizes the need for an expanded scope of transfer pricing rules to incorporate digital services. By doing so, these rules can effectively address the complexities arising from the digital economy and ensure fair and consistent taxation practices.

