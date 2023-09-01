User Reviews: Your Chance to Rate the Best Games in Outer Space

IGN has recently launched User Reviews, allowing the audience to express their opinions on the biggest and best games. As part of this new feature, IGN is encouraging readers to write their own reviews and rate games that take place in or deal with outer space. The top-rated games will make it to the leaderboard, highlighting the best games of all time as chosen by the IGN audience.

The theme for this week is space, coinciding with the release of the Starfield Review. IGN has compiled a list of well-known franchises such as Mass Effect, Dead Space, and Star Wars, but users are welcome to review any of their favorite games that were missed.

To leave a review, simply visit the page of the game you want to rate and click on the Rate Game button. This allows players to share their thoughts and opinions on why they believe a specific game is the best or worst they have ever played.

Furthermore, IGN assures users that there will be more themes in the future, providing additional opportunities to engage with the community and voice their reviews and rankings. So, whether you have just finished Starfield or you have a favorite space game in mind, be sure to participate and let your voice be heard.

Jada Griffin, IGN’s Community Lead, is spearheading this initiative. In addition to her role at IGN, Jada is actively involved in game development and enjoys playing games that challenge her strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. You can follow her on Twitter @Jada_Rina for more gaming insights.

