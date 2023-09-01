The European Commission Signs Association Agreement with Türkiye for the Digital Europe Programme

The European Commission has recently signed an association agreement with Türkiye for the Digital Europe Programme, a program aimed at promoting digital technologies and innovation across the European Union. Upon completion of the ratification processes, the association agreement will enter into force, allowing businesses, public administrations, and eligible organizations in Türkiye to access the calls of the Digital Europe Programme.

With an overall budget of €7.5 billion for the period of 2021-2027, the Digital Europe Programme aims to deploy digital technologies in specific areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced digital skills. Türkiye participants will have the opportunity to take part in projects that harness these technologies across the EU and establish Digital Innovation Hubs in Türkiye.

This association agreement not only strengthens the ties between the European Union and Türkiye in the field of digital technologies but also highlights the potential benefits arising from Türkiye’s capabilities and assets, particularly in artificial intelligence. The European Commission hopes that this association will foster closer links between Türkiye and the EU economy and society, facilitating cooperation in developing technological capabilities and supporting the digitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition to funding available through the Digital Europe Programme, Türkiye can also benefit from funding offered by other EU programs like Horizon Europe. The specific objectives and topic areas eligible for funding can be found in the Work Programmes.

