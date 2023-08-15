Saudi government-funded Savvy Games Group Revealed as Mystery Party that Backed Out of $2 Billion Partnership with Embracer Group

The mystery party that pulled out of a $2 billion partnership with Embracer Group has been revealed as the Saudi government-funded Savvy Games Group. This revelation came after Embracer Group announced in May that a major deal had fallen through unexpectedly at the last minute, resulting in a forecasted drop in earnings.

Although the reasons for Savvy’s withdrawal from the planned partnership were not confirmed, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors stated that the collapse occurred after seven months of negotiations. The partnership was expected to generate over $2 billion in contracted development revenue over a six-year period.

Notably, Savvy had previously acquired an 8.1 percent stake in Embracer for $1 billion in June 2022. Embracer Group is the owner of entertainment rights for renowned franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider, and Borderlands.

The disclosure of Savvy Games Group as the mystery party that backed out of the partnership sheds light on the involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund. The establishment of Savvy Games Group aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s objective to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

The PIF is no stranger to investments in the gaming industry, having made significant investments in companies like Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Activision Blizzard. In September 2021, it was reported that Savvy planned to invest over $37.8 billion in game industry acquisitions, including a proposed $13 billion to acquire a leading game publisher.

Embracer Group, which is set to release its first-quarter earnings on August 17, had previously announced a restructuring plan that involved studio closures and project cancellations.

This revelation concerning Savvy Games Group adds a new layer to the story behind Embracer Group’s failed partnership and highlights the growing influence of Saudi Arabia’s investments in the gaming industry.