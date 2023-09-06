EA Sports WRC Officially Unveiled with Release Date and Gameplay Trailer

EA Sports has officially announced the upcoming release of their new game, EA Sports WRC, developed by Codemasters and licensed by the FIA World Rally Championship. The game is set to launch on November 3rd for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

EA Sports WRC will feature 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations, including various terrains such as asphalt, gravel, and snow. With a total of 78 vehicles in the game, players can race with licensed cars from renowned manufacturers like Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai. The car selection includes 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles, as well as 68 “iconic” rally cars that span 60 years of the sport. The game promises a “dynamic handling system” that aims to deliver the most realistic off-road experience to date.

One of the standout features of EA Sports WRC is the Builder feature, which allows players to create their custom modern-era rally car. They can choose from various chassis, body shells, and mechanical parts to personalize their vehicle. Additionally, the game offers interior, exterior, and livery editors for further customization.

Furthermore, EA Sports WRC supports cross-platform multiplayer, enabling up to 32 players to compete against each other.

Ross Gowing, Codemasters’ Senior Creative Director, expressed excitement about the game, stating, “EA Sports WRC is the purest form of motorsport where every stage is a fight against the clock, the terrain, and yourself. This is the rally game we’ve always wanted to make.”

Those interested in EA Sports WRC can pre-preorder digitally and gain early access to the game starting on October 31st, two days before the official release.

Sources:

– EA Sports WRC Official Reveal Trailer.