Coats Digital Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Enhanced Data Security in the Fashion Supply Chain

Coats Digital, a leading digital transformation partner for the fashion supply chain, has announced its attainment of SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II compliance. This accomplishment reflects Coats Digital’s commitment to providing robust data security to its global network of fashion supply chain partners.

SOC 2 Type II is an audit framework that evaluates the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a service organization’s systems and processes. Coats Digital underwent a rigorous nine-month examination of its systems and processes conducted by Thoropass to achieve this accreditation.

This certification is crucial to Coats Digital, particularly in the manufacturing industry where security and privacy are vital. It demonstrates the company’s dedication to protecting sensitive information and implementing robust security measures. The successful completion of the external audit serves as independent validation of Coats Digital’s commitment to data security and integrity.

Coats Digital’s mission is to create a trusted ecosystem of interconnected solutions that provide real-time data insights and transparency to the fashion supply chain. The SOC 2 Type II certification ensures meticulous security measures, enabling Coats Digital to enhance its solutions in design and development, fabric optimization, production planning and control, and shopfloor execution. These solutions continue to deliver significant return on investment for Coats Digital’s customers, empowering them to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving market.

This achievement marks a pivotal moment for Coats Digital, solidifying its position as a leading provider of secure cloud governance for the fashion supply chain industry. With SOC 2 Type II compliance, Coats Digital is well-equipped to meet the stringent global data privacy and protection regulations. Customers and partners can trust that their data is processed with the highest level of security and integrity.

Definitions:

– SOC 2 Type II: An audit framework that assesses the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a service organization’s systems and processes.

– Thoropass: An independent organization that conducted the SOC 2 Type II audit for Coats Digital.

