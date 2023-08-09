CNET Deletes Thousands of Articles to Improve Google Search Ranking

Technology news outlet CNET has recently removed thousands of older articles from its website in an effort to enhance its Google Search ranking, according to an internal memo. The news was initially reported by Gizmodo. The memo explained that the content pruning strategy aims to demonstrate to Google that CNET’s content is fresh, relevant, and of higher value compared to its competitors in search results.

Since July, CNET has deleted numerous articles, with the intention of signaling to Google that their site deserves a higher placement in search rankings. The articles marked for removal are archived using the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, and authors are notified at least 10 days in advance.

CNET’s decision to remove content is not made lightly. They analyze various data points to determine which pages are no longer serving a meaningful audience, including page views, backlink profiles, and the duration since the last update, as mentioned in the memo.

A comparison between the Wayback Machine archives and CNET’s on-site article counter reveals a significant number of stories missing from each year, dating back to the mid-1990s. However, data for 2022 and 2023 is not available. The exact number of removed stories has not been confirmed by Red Ventures, the private equity-backed marketing firm that owns CNET.

Red Ventures has implemented an aggressive SEO strategy for its portfolio of outlets, such as The Points Guy, Healthline, and Bankrate. Earlier this year, it was revealed that CNET had been employing artificial intelligence tools to generate articles, a practice that temporarily ceased due to errors in AI-generated content. The incident led CNET’s staff to unionize in an effort to gain more control over AI tools and the monetization of their work.

Red Ventures and CNET defend their content pruning approach by emphasizing its potential to improve SEO rankings and increase meaningful user engagement. Though Google has stated that it does not encourage the removal of archives as an SEO strategy, SEO experts suggest that it can be beneficial if executed carefully. Undeterred, Red Ventures plans to continue regular content pruning at least once a year, according to the memo.