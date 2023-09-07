CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

Clubhouse, the popular social audio platform that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, has now reinvented itself as a new audio messaging app. The company announced the launch of its latest update, introducing voice-only group chats called “Chats.”

In a blogpost, Clubhouse stated that the app has evolved to be more like a messaging app, providing a social and Clubhouse-like experience. Chats are described as voice-only group conversations with your favorite people. The company compared Chats to a combination of group texts and Instagram Stories, where users can hear their friends’ voices, meet new people, and spend less time typing.

The new Chats feature offers various functionalities such as push-to-talk, listening at 2x speed, skipping, swiping to the next Chat, and sliding into your friends’ VMs (voice messages) for private conversations. Clubhouse has designed these Chats to be fast, fun, and personal, encouraging users to engage more frequently with their friends.

While live audio rooms will still exist on the platform, the introduction of Chats may shift users’ attention towards connecting with their friends rather than solely focusing on live conversations hosted by others.

Clubhouse experienced a massive surge in popularity during the pandemic, but the app’s growth eventually subsided. With its transformation into an audio messaging app, Clubhouse aims to maintain user engagement and attract new users with its unique voice-only group chats.

Sources:
– Clubhouse blogpost

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Impact of Apple’s Decline on Market Sentiment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Google Mocks iPhone 15 for Adopting USB-C Late

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platforms Assessment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

The Impact of Apple’s Decline on Market Sentiment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Mocks iPhone 15 for Adopting USB-C Late

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platforms Assessment

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Mitel Introduces New 700d DECT Handset Series for Seamless Wireless Connectivity

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments