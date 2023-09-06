Clubhouse Pivots to Audio-Only Group Chats with New “Chats” Feature

In an effort to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving social audio space, Clubhouse has introduced a new feature called “chats” that allows users to engage in voice-only group conversations. In a blog post, the company describes chats as similar to group Instagram stories, where users can contribute to the conversation by recording and sharing voice messages.

The redesigned app now revolves around these chat rooms. Upon opening the app, users are prompted to create a new chat and share it with their friends. Chats are also given prominence in the home tab, and users can view and join chats initiated by their friends.

Clubhouse’s popularity has taken a hit since the emergence of Twitter’s Spaces, its own social audio rooms. As a result, the app is shifting its focus towards encouraging private voice conversations among friends, rather than live broadcasting to larger audiences. However, Clubhouse still offers the option to create live audio rooms, although the feature may be less visible in the updated interface.

The new version of Clubhouse is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. For more information on the changes and features that were cut from the app, visit the Clubhouse website.

Sources:

– Jay Peters, The Verge