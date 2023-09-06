Clubhouse Introduces New Format, “Chats,” in an Effort to Regain Relevance

Clubhouse, the invite-only social audio app that gained significant popularity during the pandemic, is attempting to regain relevancy with a new format called “chats.” The company announced “the new Clubhouse,” which aims to provide users with a unique group messaging experience.

Chats on Clubhouse resemble a combination of group texts and Instagram Stories. Users can engage in asynchronous group conversations by sending voice messages that appear like entries into an Instagram story, with the added feature of transcriptions. Chats can be set as friends only or include friends of friends.

While chats will not replace the existing live audio rooms on Clubhouse, the introduction of this new format could encourage users to engage more frequently with their friends rather than focusing solely on live conversations hosted by others.

This move comes as Clubhouse faces ongoing struggles, including significant staff reductions in April and previous rounds of layoffs. Despite these challenges, the company claims to still have ample runway to revive its reputation. However, winning back consumers’ trust may prove to be a challenge as they may not be as forgiving as before.

Clubhouse’s new format, “chats,” offers an innovative way to connect and converse with friends in a more immersive, audio-based manner. With transcriptions available, users have the flexibility to engage at their convenience. However, it remains to be seen whether this move will be enough for Clubhouse to regain its former peak popularity.

Sources:

– Clubhouse Blog Post: https://blog.clubhouse.com/the-new-clubhouse

– Original Article: [Insert Source Name]