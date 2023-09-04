The Rise of Hybrid Work: Building Secure and Scalable Digital Workspaces

As organizations adapt to the new normal of remote and hybrid work, the need for secure and scalable digital workspaces has become increasingly important. According to a survey conducted by the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, the University of Chicago, and Stanford, executives expect the number of hybrid workers to increase in the coming years. This has prompted CIOs and IT decision makers to explore options for creating a work experience that offers stability, security, and collaboration.

To understand the concept of digital workspaces, it is important to differentiate them from digital workplaces. A digital workplace encompasses an organization’s entire portfolio of applications, devices, facilities, and enabling services that enable new ways of working. On the other hand, a digital workspace is a personalized experience that caters to the needs of individual employees within the broader digital workplace.

Implementing a digital workspace strategy can be challenging for IT decision makers due to the diverse requirements and preferences of users. A survey conducted by the Digital Workspace Ecosystem Alliance revealed that only a third of organizations had developed a digital workspace strategy. However, with the majority of organizations embracing hybrid and remote work, it has become crucial to establish a clear pathway towards effective digital workspaces.

Stakeholder buy-in from HR, finance, operations, and the C-suite is essential in developing a successful digital workspace strategy. It is also important to consider the balance between performance and collaboration, ensuring employee buy-in and behavior in the adoption of new tools and technologies.

One of the primary concerns when implementing digital workspaces is security. With hybrid work arrangements, the attack surface for cybercriminals expands. Securing the connection to the digital workspace is of utmost importance, as highlighted in an HP Anyware report. VPNs are commonly used for secure remote access, but they present performance challenges for users. IT decision makers need to explore alternative solutions to ensure secure access to digital workspaces.

HP Anyware offers a solution that aims to create a seamless experience for teams accessing their digital workspaces from anywhere. Their PCoIP (PC over IP) technology eliminates the need for VPNs and provides secure access to digital workspaces while handling various workloads.

For IT decision makers, understanding the implementation of digital workspaces is crucial. Two whitepapers, the “Ultimate Guide to Implementing Digital Workspaces” and “How to Create Secure, Collaborative, and Productive Digital Workspaces,” provide insights into addressing hybrid work challenges, adding layers of security, and monitoring key performance indicators for digital workspace success.

With the rise of hybrid work, building secure and scalable digital workspaces is now paramount. By leveraging the right technologies and strategies, organizations can create a work environment that empowers employees and enables effective collaboration while ensuring data security.

