Anime and NFT Fans Rejoice: Takashi Murakami’s Clone X NFT Collection

In the year 2020, the popularity of anime reached unprecedented heights, with around 100 million people worldwide watching at least one anime title. Capitalizing on this trend, renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami decided to fulfill the desires of both anime and NFT fans by introducing a collection of 19.5K unique items.

The main purpose behind this collaboration was to create a single frame that would satisfy the cravings of both anime enthusiasts and NFT collectors. Murakami, known for his expertise in blending fine arts and commercial media, ventured into the NFT space, which proved to be a successful endeavor despite its inherent challenges.

Murakami initially faced setbacks with his first NFT project but found greater success with the Clones collaboration. Partnering with design studio RTFKT, this collaboration quickly became one of the most talked-about stories in 2021. The Clones collection was launched in December, and within a week, it had already generated over $1 million worth of Ethereum sales. The combination of digital art and anime-style profile pictures (PFPs) struck a chord with collectors and fans alike.

Clone X NFT is a collection of 19.5K unique items stored on the Ethereum blockchain and categorized as profile pictures. These items are available in eight different DNA types, including human, robot, angel, demon, reptile, undead, Murakami, and alien. Each item is differentiated by various traits such as background, clothing, accessories, and facial features, making each one unique.

Among the collection, CloneX #1416 has emerged as the most popular item. With over 150.7K views, it is currently priced at 1.323 WETH. On the other end of the spectrum, CloneX #10089 holds the title of the most expensive item in the collection, valued at 1,000 ETH ($1,651,180.00). Conversely, CloneZ #11628 is the most affordable item, currently priced at 1.497 ETH ($2,471.82).

The popularity of the Clone X NFT collection is skyrocketing, with a total volume of 396,545 ETH and a current floor price of 1.497 ETH. There are approximately 9,517 owners, with 49% of them being unique owners. In the past 24 hours alone, the collection has gained a volume of 329 ETH, representing a staggering 378% surge, with 218 total sales. These figures indicate that the collection is poised to carve a significant space within the NFT market.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Takashi Murakami and RTFKT has set new precedents in the NFT space. The Clone X NFT collection, consisting of 19.5K unique items, offers NFT enthusiasts the opportunity to own anime-style digital avatars, bridging the gap between the worlds of anime and blockchain.

