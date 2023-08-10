NASA Lunar Cubesat Mission Fails to Reach Moon’s Orbit Due to Thruster Problems

A NASA lunar cubesat mission called Lunar Flashlight was declared unsuccessful in reaching orbit around the moon earlier this year. The spacecraft’s thrusters faced difficulties due to debris that blocked the propellant lines. The mission, which was launched as a secondary payload on a Falcon 9 rocket carrying ispace’s HAKUTO-R M1 lunar lander, was terminated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory after five months of unsuccessful troubleshooting efforts.

During a presentation at the 37th Annual Small Satellite Conference, representatives from JPL explained that only one out of the four thrusters was functioning properly. Despite attempts to restore full thrust on the other three thrusters, the efforts were unsuccessful. Engineers resorted to using a single thruster for trajectory correction maneuvers. However, during the ninth maneuver, the thruster’s thrust dropped to zero, making a lunar orbit unattainable.

An alternative trajectory was then attempted using another thruster, which was only producing 25% of its rated thrust. This trajectory would have involved a series of lunar flybys instead of entering lunar orbit. However, this thruster also failed shortly after.

Efforts were made to restore the thrusters, including reversing the propellant pump and increasing pressure in one of the thrusters. While the initial attempts showed promise, a repeat test resulted in a significant drop in temperature and pressure, likely caused by a ruptured propellant line.

Investigations revealed that the thruster problems were likely caused by debris, specifically titanium particles, in the propulsion system. Vibrations before and during launch, as well as pressurization cycles, may have caused these particles to come loose from the additively manufactured components.

Despite the failure to reach the moon’s orbit and conduct the planned science mission, NASA considers other aspects of the Lunar Flashlight mission successful. The mission demonstrated the laser reflectometer science instrument, as well as a new flight computer and upgraded radio.

NASA officials acknowledged the loss but emphasized the valuable lessons learned from the mission. The Lunar Flashlight spacecraft may not have reached its intended destination, but it contributed to the advancement of small spacecraft technology.