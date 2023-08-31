AI Clinical Trial Design Company QuantHealth Raises $15 Million in Series A Funding

QuantHealth, an AI-enabled clinical trial design company, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Pitango HealthTech and Bertelsmann Investments. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $20 million. QuantHealth, which recently expanded into the U.S. market, offers its AI-powered Clinical-Simulator that predicts an individual’s response to treatment during a clinical trial to optimize clinical trial design.

With the new funding, QuantHealth plans to further develop its product, expand its platform, and evaluate use cases beyond clinical trials, including early research and development and regulatory support. The company aims to grow its offerings commercially and continue serving pharmaceutical companies by saving them millions and helping bring drugs to market quicker.

Thorsten Wirkes of Bertelsmann Investments expressed excitement about investing in QuantHealth and emphasized the company’s impressive AI technologies. He stated that these technologies have proven to be valuable in saving pharmaceutical companies money and ensuring patients receive the treatments they need.

Meanwhile, PatchRx, an Oklahoma-based medication management platform, has secured $8 million in Series A funding. Atento Capital led the funding round, with participation from Cortado Ventures, Vast Ventures, Plains VC, and Forum Ventures. This brings PatchRx’s total raise to $15 million.

PatchRx offers a smart pill bottle that uses data to improve medication adherence. The company aims to expand nationally with the funds received in this round. CEO of PatchRx, Aertker, expressed the company’s commitment to prioritizing patients and using technology to innovate in patient care. The ultimate goal is to offer better mechanisms to support patients and provide healthcare providers with tools and insights to enhance patient care.

In Singapore, Neurpowyzer, a company focused on brain health and mitigating brain decline using technology, has added $2.1 million to its oversubscribed seed round, bringing the total raised amount to $3.3 million. Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge co-led the round, with participation from angel investors Ab Gaur, Khoo Boon Hui, and Rob F Jablonski.

Neurpowyzer has developed an online digital assessment called the Digital Brain Function Screen. This assessment evaluates the potential of early brain decline by testing immediate memory, working memory, attention, and executive function. The additional funds will be used to scale the company’s product development and support expansion across Southeast Asia and India.

Overall, these funding rounds reflect the continued interest and investment in healthcare technology companies leveraging AI, medication management platforms, and brain health solutions to improve patient outcomes and advance medical innovation.

