Hasbro Hopes to See Older Transformers Video Games Return

Transformers owners, Hasbro, have expressed their desire to bring back older video games based on the popular toy franchise. Unfortunately, these games are currently lost on a hard drive owned by Activision.

Activision, responsible for publishing Transformers games from 2006 to 2017, released various titles including movie tie-ins such as “Transformers: The Game” and adaptations of Michael Bay’s live-action sequels. Among the potential games to make a comeback are the original Transformers games, such as “War for Cybertron” released in 2010 and its sequel “Fall of Cybertron” in 2012.

The licensing deal between Activision and Hasbro expired in 2017, leading to the removal of all Transformers games from digital stores. Unless players still have physical copies or access to Xbox backward compatibility, it is currently impossible to play these games conveniently through legitimate means.

Hasbro has expressed their frustration with the situation, stating that the games have been lost due to Activision’s numerous mergers and acquisitions throughout the years. However, they have been able to locate assets for “Fall of Cybertron” and some of the assets for “War for Cybertron” by extracting them from the original game files.

There is hope for the return of these games if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision goes through. Hasbro is optimistic that Microsoft will search for and bring back the older Transformers games, potentially making them available on Game Pass.

In terms of future video games, Hasbro expressed their willingness to partner with any company that presents a compelling idea. They mentioned the collaboration between Nintendo and Lego as an example and expressed their interest in partnering with Sega, Microsoft, or Sony for new Transformers games.

Furthermore, Hasbro is already working with Splash Damage, the makers of Gears Tactics, on a co-op action game called “Transformers: Reactivate.” However, the trailer for the game showcased more human characters than some fans may have hoped for in a series known for its transforming robots.