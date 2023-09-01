City of Hope Event Shines Light on Health Care Access in the Black Community

The Bel-Air backyard garden of real estate agent and TV personality Josh Flagg served as the venue for City of Hope’s Closing the Care Gap fireside chat. Attendees included doctors, music executives, and community leaders who gathered to discuss the lack of access to quality health care in the Black community.

The event also marked a solemn moment as attendees mourned the passing of Clarence Avant, also known as “The Black Godfather.” Avant, a prominent figure in uplifting the Black community, passed away at the age of 92.

The evening began with Evan Lamberg acknowledging Avant’s immense contributions and leading a moment of silence in his honor. The gathering included notable figures such as Kevin Liles, Jody Gerson, Debra Lee, and Justin Tranter.

The main discussion of the evening centered around the need for early cancer detection services in underserved communities, particularly minority populations residing in inner cities. Dr. John D. Carpten, the director of City of Hope’s National Cancer Institute, and Johnathan Azu, CEO of Culture Collective and former City of Hope patient, led the conversation. The panel emphasized the importance of collaboration between the music, film, and entertainment industry and the medical community to raise awareness about early detection and access to health care.

Azu highlighted the critical role of data gathering in addressing cancer prevention and treatment. He emphasized both the need for individuals to get screened and the importance of data for doctors to conduct research and develop effective solutions. City of Hope’s initiative to deploy mobile units into cities was commended as an effective way to provide screenings and education in underserved communities.

Lyor Cohen, the global head of music at YouTube/Google, was recognized as City of Hope’s 2023 Spirit of Life honoree. His contributions to the music industry and commitment to improving access to health care will be celebrated at the upcoming Spirit of Life Celebration in October.

The event shed light on the pressing issue of health care access in the Black community and emphasized the need for collaboration and outreach to address the disparities that exist. By working together, the music and medical communities can make a significant impact in ensuring better health outcomes for all.

Sources:

– City of Hope’s Closing the Care Gap fireside chat

– www.billboard.com