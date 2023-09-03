Clae Unveils Apple Collection: Eco-Friendly Luxury Sneakers

Clae, the Los Angeles-based footwear brand, has recently introduced its latest innovation in luxury and sustainable fashion. The Apple Collection by Clae features a stunning line of vegan sneakers that redefine eco-friendly footwear. The collection utilizes apple leather, known as Appleskin, as the primary material, offering stylish and ethical choices for consumers.

Appleskin is an eco-friendly material created from discarded apple waste sourced from the juice industry. This sustainable approach repurposes agricultural byproducts and provides a cruelty-free alternative to traditional leather. The distinctive feature of Appleskin is its significant environmental impact. By incorporating apple waste into the production process, Clae reduces the consumption of traditional materials by 50%, contributing to resource preservation and waste reduction.

The Bradley Apple, a versatile sneaker available in off-white and triple black, is an exemplary model from the Apple Collection. It seamlessly combines Clae’s signature design aesthetics with the eco-friendly attributes of Appleskin. With clean lines and a versatile color scheme, the Bradley Apple is a statement piece for any wardrobe.

Another standout model, the Joshua Apple sneaker, showcases Clae’s commitment to sustainable design. This sporty style incorporates Appleskin and various certified recycled elements, including GRS-certified recycled mesh, laces, and foam insoles. The shoe also carries GOTS certification, emphasizing its environmentally friendly attributes.

Clae’s Apple Collection also includes the Malone Apple, a chunkier sneaker with a Premium Court outsole made from 30% natural rubber, and the Ellington Apple, a dressier shoe resembling a loafer. All shoes in the collection are manufactured at MABEL’s facility near Florence, Italy, reflecting Clae’s dedication to quality and sustainability.

In the coming year, the Apple Collection aims to achieve the OEKO-TEX and GRS certifications, further solidifying Clae’s position as a leader in eco-conscious fashion. With its innovative use of Appleskin and commitment to responsible practices, Clae sets a new standard for luxury sneakers that are both stylish and sustainable.

Sources:

– Appleskin: Material crafted from discarded apple waste sourced from the juice industry.

– GRS certification: Certification for products made with at least 50% recycled content.

– GOTS certification: Certification for textile products made with at least 70% organic fibers and without harmful chemicals.

Editors’ Recommendations:

1. “Clae Introduces Luxurious Vegan Sneakers Made from Apple Waste”

2. “The Future of Sustainable Footwear: Clae’s Apple Collection”

3. “Eco-Friendly Fashion Takes a Step Forward with Clae’s Apple Collection”