Jurisage and CiteRight Collaborate to Streamline Legal Workflows

Jurisage and CiteRight have recently announced their collaboration to integrate their platforms and streamline legal workflows. This partnership aims to enhance the user experience by incorporating Jurisage’s unique capabilities into existing behaviors, rather than creating new ones.

The decision to integrate the two platforms came after years of discussion and analysis. Jurisage recognized the need for a deeper integration that would go beyond simple service integration. They realized that this integration would not only accelerate service rollout but also improve client trust.

Managing multiple vendors and overlapping products is a common challenge faced by law firms. APIs can only provide a partial solution, and sometimes a deeper integration is required. By collaborating with Jurisage, CiteRight aims to address this challenge and provide a comprehensive solution for their customers.

Jurisage has always been focused on leveraging their expertise in caselaw to develop workflows that simplify the legal research and drafting process. This collaboration with CiteRight feels like a natural fit as it combines Jurisage’s unique offerings with CiteRight’s commitment to providing effective and efficient tools for legal professionals.

With this integration, legal professionals can expect a seamless experience that streamlines their workflows and saves time. By incorporating Jurisage’s capabilities into the existing CiteRight platform, users will have access to a comprehensive suite of tools that simplify and automate various aspects of their work.

Overall, the collaboration between Jurisage and CiteRight is a significant development in the legal tech industry. It demonstrates a commitment to improving the user experience and addressing common challenges faced by legal professionals. With this integration, legal workflows are set to become more efficient and streamlined, allowing professionals to focus on higher-value tasks.

Sources:

– Jurisage and CiteRight Collaboration Announcement