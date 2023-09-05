Toronto-based CiteRight and Ottawa-based Jurisage Merge to Form Jurisage

Toronto-based legaltech startup CiteRight and Ottawa-based AI firm Jurisage AI have announced their merger under the name Jurisage. CiteRight provides software that helps lawyers organize and assemble litigation materials, while Jurisage has developed AI technology for analyzing case law. The merger aims to create a comprehensive legal research and drafting solution.

Both companies have chosen not to disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. However, Jurisage co-founder and CEO Colin Lachance described it as a “merger of equals” and confirmed that additional funding has been secured. The combined entity plans to raise more capital in 2024.

The merger of CiteRight and Jurisage will integrate AI insights into existing litigation workflows, enhancing automation to improve efficiency and speed for lawyers. The teams from both companies will be retained, with Aaron Wenner, founder and CEO of CiteRight, leading the combined company. Lachance will assume the role of chief innovation officer.

CiteRight, founded in 2017, offers a collaboration platform based on Microsoft Word that enables litigation teams to track research while drafting legal documents. The startup has raised over $1 million in funding from angel investors and serves law firms such as BLG and Gowlings.

Jurisage, a joint venture between Edmonton-based applied AI company AltaML and Compass Law, provides AI-powered legal insights and access to case law. Its products include the MyJR browser extension and case dashboards with generative AI summaries. The merger with CiteRight aligns with Jurisage’s goal of delivering legal insights directly within Microsoft Word, the platform where lawyers often work.

The combined company is expected to compete with established legal research incumbents Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis, as well as drafting tools from Litera and Dye & Durham, and other legaltech startups like Alexi and Blue J Legal.

Source: BetaKit