Majority of US iPhone Buyers Opt for Carriers Over Apple Stores

A recent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) indicates that the majority of individuals in the United States choose to purchase their iPhones from carriers rather than directly from Apple stores. According to the report, 79% of iPhone buyers rely on carriers for their purchases, with 52% opting for in-store purchases and only 27% choosing to buy online.

When taking into account other purchasing channels, it becomes apparent that Apple’s direct iPhone sales account for just 17% of total sales. Out of this 17%, only 11% are made in Apple stores. This stark contrast can be attributed to the fact that carriers have an extensive network of brick-and-mortar locations, boasting thousands of stores across the country, while Apple has only around 300 stores in the US.

Interestingly, online sales experienced a surge at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, accounting for roughly 50% of total iPhone sales. However, as retail stores gradually reopened, they began to recapture their share of the market.

This data underscores the strong presence and influence of carriers in the US smartphone market. While Apple stores offer a unique and personalized customer experience, the convenience and accessibility of carrier stores have proven to be the preferred choice for the majority of iPhone buyers.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) is an independent market research firm that specializes in consumer behavior and trends related to technology products.

