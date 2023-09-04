Tinrocket Releases Cinemin: A Camera App for Animated Photos and Videos

Tinrocket, the developers of popular apps such as Waterlogue and Olli, have unveiled their latest creation: Cinemin, a camera app that allows users to capture animated photos and videos without the aid of AI filters. The app draws inspiration from traditional animated art and films to provide a unique visual experience.

Cinemin offers a range of filters that can be applied in real-time while capturing images or videos. Users can preview the filters before snapping a photo and then fine-tune the image using various settings such as line cleanup, shadows, brightness, and more. For videos, the app features a full-screen cinema mode that eliminates distractions, allowing for focused footage.

In addition to its free version, Cinemin also offers in-app purchases to unlock premium features. Users have the option to save unfiltered photos and videos for later editing, as well as export videos in high resolutions such as 3K and 4K. These features can be accessed either through a monthly subscription of $0.99 or an annual subscription of $5.99. Alternatively, users can make a one-time purchase of $9.99 to unlock all the premium features.

John Balestrieri, the founder of Tinrocket, shared that his background in art and design heavily influences the development of his apps. Cinemin specifically focuses on the 2D animation aspect of shooting, resulting in visually striking but flat images and videos. Balestrieri explained that his apps are centred around visual and aesthetic principles rooted in the human visual system and centuries of art tradition.

While many applications rely on generative AI algorithms for image enhancement, Balestrieri avoids this approach to protect the work of artists. He emphasizes the importance of personally figuring out the art journey rather than relying on a machine to “figure it out” using large volumes of training data.

Overall, Cinemin offers users a unique and artistic camera app experience, allowing them to capture animated photos and videos with a touch of traditional artistry.

