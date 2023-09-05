Cinebench 2024 Introduces GPU Benchmarking and a New Interface

Cinebench, the popular benchmark test used by PC enthusiasts to measure CPU performance, has received a major update. Developer Maxon has released Cinebench 2024, which brings back GPU benchmarking, a feature that hasn’t been available since version 15.

In the past, Cinebench rendered an image repeatedly over a set period of time to measure hardware performance. Interestingly, the new release will use the same image for both CPU and GPU testing, allowing users to directly compare the rendering capabilities of their CPU and GPU.

Furthermore, Cinebench 2024 will now support Apple silicon, likely referring to Apple’s upcoming M2 chips, as the previous version already worked on the M1. Along with this update, there is a new desktop interface that features more vibrant colors. Additionally, Cinebench 2024 utilizes Redshift, Cinema 4D’s default rendering engine, instead of the standard renderer used in the previous version.

If you want to try out Cinebench 2024, you can download it from Maxon’s website. However, it’s important to note that Cinebench scores from previous versions should not be compared to those from Cinebench 2024. It’s also worth mentioning that a GPU benchmark score can only provide limited insight. The best way to evaluate a GPU is by testing it with the specific tasks you intend to use it for.

