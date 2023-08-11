Realtors and Homebuyers Affected by Cyberattack on Cincinnati’s Multiple Listing Services

Thousands of Realtors and homebuyers in Greater Cincinnati have been unable to access the local housing market for several days due to a cyberattack on the Multiple Listing Services (MLS). The MLS, which is supported by Rapattoni Corp., a California-based company providing software and data services to over 100 multiple listing services nationwide, informed its customers about the deliberate cyberattack that had disrupted its services.

Local Realtors stated that the cyberattack likely occurred on either late Tuesday or Wednesday, as they have been unable to use the MLS platform for the past two days. This has impacted their ability to list houses for sale, advertise open houses, update listings, and make changes such as marking properties as “sold” or “pending.” Consequently, potential homebuyers are missing out on new listings in a market that is already experiencing a shortage of inventory and fierce competition.

The impact of the cyberattack has been significant, causing frustration among Realtors who rely on the MLS platform for their business operations. Nick Motz of Motz Real Estate Team in the East End expressed his concerns about the low inventory and stated that he had to resort to spreading information about new listings through word of mouth and social media channels since he was unable to publish them on the MLS. He noted that in his 25-year career, he had never witnessed such a disruption.

As of late Friday morning, the Cincinnati MLS, which serves around 6,000 Realtors, remained inaccessible due to the ongoing effects of the cyberattack. The situation has created challenges for both real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers in the region, exacerbating the already existing difficulties in the local housing market.