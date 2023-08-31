CIBC Bank USA: A Comprehensive Overview of Personal Banking Services

CIBC Bank USA, a subsidiary of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, offers a wide range of personal banking services. With its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, CIBC Bank provides various financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, mortgages, personal loans, and wealth management solutions.

At CIBC Bank, personal banking centers are located in select states such as California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Additionally, ATMs can be found throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin, providing convenient access to banking services.

One of CIBC Bank’s notable offerings is its Agility Digital Banking line of deposit products. This online-only platform offers high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). The Agility savings account, a high-interest online savings account, provides customers with a competitive Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 4.76%. The minimum opening deposit for this account is $1,000, and there are no monthly fees.

For customers looking to earn higher interest rates with a fixed term, CIBC Bank offers Agility online CDs. These CDs have APYs ranging from 5.11% to 5.36%, depending on the term length. The minimum opening deposit is $1,000, and early withdrawal penalties apply.

While Agility products are available exclusively online, CIBC Bank also offers non-Agility deposit accounts that can be opened by visiting a branch. These include various checking and savings accounts, such as iCan Checking, myChoice Plus Checking, myChoice Prestige Checking, and Personal Savings. Checking account features include rewards on debit card purchases and ATM fee reimbursement, with different account types offering varying benefits.

In addition to deposit accounts, CIBC Bank provides other banking services, such as auto loans, personal loans, retirement accounts, private wealth services, and commercial banking solutions. The bank’s online platform, CIBC NetBanking, offers a convenient and robust banking experience. Customers can perform various tasks, including check deposits, fund transfers, and payment automation.

Overall, CIBC Bank USA offers competitive rates for online deposit accounts and ATM fee reimbursement. However, it is important to note that most accounts cannot be opened online, and customers with Agility accounts do not have access to ATMs.

For more information about CIBC Bank USA and its personal banking services, customers can contact the client support center at (877)-448-6500 or email the bank at [email protected].

Sources:

– CIBC Bank USA website