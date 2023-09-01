The Grey Fox: A Melancholy Character Study of Legendary Train Robber Bill Miner

The Grey Fox, directed by Phillip Borsos and released in 1982, is a fact-based drama that tells the story of legendary train robber Bill Miner. Set in the early 1900s in British Columbia, the film stars Richard Farnsworth in a remarkable performance as Miner, a courtly but crusty old gentleman who becomes a folk hero in the region.

The film follows Miner’s journey after his release from San Quentin State Prison, where he quickly realizes that there are no more stagecoaches to rob. Inspired by a silent movie called The Great Train Robbery, Miner decides to become a real-life train robber. Although he faces numerous challenges, he perseveres and eventually earns the respect of the common folk in British Columbia who are distrustful of the big railroad companies.

The Grey Fox is not an action-packed adventure but rather a melancholy character study. Farnsworth’s craggy charm and rough-hewn elegance bring the character of Miner to life, captivating audiences throughout the film. The strong supporting cast and stunning cinematography contribute to the film’s appeal.

Farnsworth himself had a fascinating career in the picture business spanning over 50 years. He began as a stuntman and bit player in Western movies before gaining recognition for his performance in Alan J. Pakula’s Comes a Horseman (1978), which earned him an Oscar nomination and a National Film Critics Society award. In The Grey Fox, Farnsworth’s portrayal of Miner garnered him a Genie Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

Throughout his career, Farnsworth continued to impress audiences with his performances in films such as Rhinestone (1984) and David Lynch’s The Straight Story (1999), for which he received another Oscar nomination. He remained humble about his success and reflected on the limited roles available to him as an older actor.

Richard Farnsworth’s career was celebrated with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and an induction into the Hall of Great Western Performers at the National Cowboys & Western Heritage Museum. He passed away in 2000, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and a lasting impact on the film industry.

Sources:

– (Article source)

– “The Grey Fox (1982)”- IMDB