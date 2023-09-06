Looking Back at Burt Reynolds’ Memorable Films

Today marks the anniversary of the passing of legendary actor Burt Reynolds. In honor of his talent and contributions to the film industry, we reflect on some of his most notable films.

One of Reynolds’ iconic roles was in the Spaghetti Western “Navajo Joe” directed by Sergio Corbucci. Reynolds portrayed a Navajo avenger seeking vengeance for his village that was massacred by an outlaw gang. Known for its physically demanding action sequences, the film showcased Reynolds’ exceptional skills. Interestingly, Quentin Tarantino was a fan of the movie and even reused part of its score in his own film “Kill Bill Vol. 2.”

In the seriocomic caper film “Sam Whiskey,” Reynolds played the charismatic rogue Sam Whiskey, who helps a seductive widow recover stolen gold bullion. Directed by Arnold Laven, this 1969 film demonstrated Reynolds’ ability to bring charm and wit to his characters. Ossie Davis and Angie Dickinson delivered captivating performances alongside Reynolds.

Tom Gries’ 1969 action film “100 Rifles” featured Reynolds as a bank-robbing revolutionary pursued by an Arizona lawman, portrayed by Jim Brown. The movie garnered attention for its steamy encounter between Brown and Raquel Welch. However, the dynamic between Brown and Reynolds was lauded for their chemistry and charismatic performances.

Reynolds also appeared in a few Westerns on The Hallmark Channel, including the 2003 TV-movie “Hard Ground.” Directed by Frank Q. Dobbs, Reynolds played the character of John “Chill” McKay, a former bounty hunter seeking justice after being wrongly imprisoned. His collaboration with Bruce Dern, who played Sheriff Hutch Hutchinson, resulted in a memorable performance.

For fans of Reynolds’ most iconic role, the documentary “The Bandit” is a must-watch. Directed by Jesse Moss, the film takes an intimate look at the making of “Smokey and the Bandit,” a high-grossing action-comedy that solidified Reynolds’ status as a modern-day outlaw. The documentary features candid interviews with Reynolds and the late director Hal Needham, showcasing their enduring friendship and the impact of their collaboration.

Burt Reynolds will always be remembered for his immense talent and contribution to the film industry. Through his roles in various genres, he left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire and entertain audiences today.



