Google Introduces Copy Video Frame Tool for High-Quality Still Images

Google has launched a new feature in its Chrome browser that allows users to capture high-quality still images from videos. The feature, called Copy Video Frame, can be accessed by right-clicking on a paused video and selecting the option. While it primarily works on YouTube videos, it is also compatible with other Chromium-based browsers such as Edge and Arc.

In a blog post aimed at students, Google highlighted the use of Copy Video Frame for taking notes from lecture videos. The feature offers better quality screenshots compared to traditional methods like screen capture or using the Enhancer for YouTube “screenshot” button. It provides non-overlayed frames from the source video, making it ideal for incorporating into study notes.

One of the notable aspects of Copy Video Frame is that it captures frames in the video’s streaming resolution, rather than the resolution displayed on the screen. This means that even if a video is playing in a lower resolution window, the captured frame will be in the original high-quality resolution. The colors also appear more vibrant compared to other capture methods.

Although the feature works for YouTube and Google Photos videos, it may not function on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo, or where the browser’s right-click menu is disabled. Currently, it is unclear which other video players it is compatible with, as extensive testing has not been conducted. Users are encouraged to provide feedback in the comments section to help identify additional platforms where Copy Video Frame works.

Overall, Google’s Copy Video Frame tool offers a convenient way for users to capture high-quality still images from videos. Whether it’s for educational purposes or personal use, this feature provides a simple and efficient solution for incorporating video frames into various applications.

Definitions:

– Copy Video Frame: A feature in Google Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers that allows users to grab high-quality still images from videos by right-clicking on a paused video.

– Chromium-based browsers: Web browsers that use the open-source Chromium browser engine, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Arc.

Sources:

– Written by Nathan Edwards, The Verge.