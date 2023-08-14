Google Introduces Material You Redesign and Google Tasks Integration in ChromeOS

Google is planning to enhance ChromeOS with new features, including a revamped settings menu with Material You design and integration of Google Tasks in the quick settings tray. The Settings menu in ChromeOS is being updated with a new Material You redesign, which combines the classic ChromeOS aesthetic with a modern Android look. This has not only improved the appearance but also introduced significant functionality changes.

The new settings menu in ChromeOS organizes the different sidebar tabs more effectively. Unlike the previous version where all the information appeared in a long list, this update separates each section, following the pattern adopted by Android, iOS, Windows, and other platforms. The improved design offers a more user-friendly experience.

This new design is part of ChromeOS version 117; however, it is unclear when it will be rolled out as the default for all users. ChromeOS 117 is already testing other features, including updated global media controls and a new welcome tour.

In addition, Google is planning to introduce a new Google Tasks widget in ChromeOS that will be located next to the calendar. Currently, when users tap on the date in ChromeOS’ bottom bar, they can only access Google Calendar. However, with this update, Google Tasks will also be displayed, fulfilling a feature request made last year.

At present, these features are available in the developing versions of ChromeOS but are expected to be released to the stable OS in the coming weeks and months. Overall, these enhancements aim to provide users with a more efficient and integrated experience on the ChromeOS platform.