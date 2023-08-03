CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Google’s Project to Split ChromeOS and Chrome Browser Nears Release

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Google’s Project to Split ChromeOS and Chrome Browser Nears Release

Google’s project to separate ChromeOS and its Chrome browser is set to be released soon. The project, called “Lacros” (short for “Linux And ChRome OS”), will split ChromeOS’s Linux operating system from the Chrome browser, allowing each to be updated independently. The system user interface (UI) and the web browser will be separated into two binaries, known as ash-chrome (system UI) and lacros-chrome (web browser).

As part of the project, the ChromeOS operating system will be updated with more Wayland support. Previously, ChromeOS used a custom graphics stack called “Freon,” but it will now transition to the new and standard desktop Linux graphic stack, Wayland. On the browser side, ChromeOS will switch from using a bespoke Chrome browser to the Chrome browser for Linux. This change means that the same browser used on Ubuntu will now be available on ChromeOS.

Lacros has been in development for approximately two years and can be enabled via a Chrome flag. The feature is expected to make it easier to update ChromeOS and potentially extend the lifespan of older ChromeOS devices. Additionally, it will allow Google to roll out changes more directly to ChromeOS, reducing delays in security fixes. While Google has not officially confirmed the release, the code indicates that it is progressing in that direction.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Lower Demand Expected for iPhone 15 Series, Predicts Analyst

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Perfect Forecast: How AI is Revolutionizing Meteorology

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Synergy between AI and IT Financial Control

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Future of Global Mobile Location-Based Services: Trends and Opportunities

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Ariane 6 Test: Progress and Challenges

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments