Google’s Project to Split ChromeOS and Chrome Browser Nears Release

Google’s project to separate ChromeOS and its Chrome browser is set to be released soon. The project, called “Lacros” (short for “Linux And ChRome OS”), will split ChromeOS’s Linux operating system from the Chrome browser, allowing each to be updated independently. The system user interface (UI) and the web browser will be separated into two binaries, known as ash-chrome (system UI) and lacros-chrome (web browser).

As part of the project, the ChromeOS operating system will be updated with more Wayland support. Previously, ChromeOS used a custom graphics stack called “Freon,” but it will now transition to the new and standard desktop Linux graphic stack, Wayland. On the browser side, ChromeOS will switch from using a bespoke Chrome browser to the Chrome browser for Linux. This change means that the same browser used on Ubuntu will now be available on ChromeOS.

Lacros has been in development for approximately two years and can be enabled via a Chrome flag. The feature is expected to make it easier to update ChromeOS and potentially extend the lifespan of older ChromeOS devices. Additionally, it will allow Google to roll out changes more directly to ChromeOS, reducing delays in security fixes. While Google has not officially confirmed the release, the code indicates that it is progressing in that direction.