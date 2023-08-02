ChromeOS to Separate Chrome Browser from Operating System

ChromeOS is preparing to split the Chrome browser from the operating system itself, a project that Google has been working on since 2020. This separation, known as “Lacros,” aims to provide longer support for Chromebooks by allowing the browser to receive updates even after the end-of-life policy kicks in, which would otherwise end system updates on a Chromebook.

According to recent sightings by AboutChromebooks, it seems that Google is getting ready to implement Lacros for stable users with the release of version 116. While there is no official confirmation from Google, documentation suggests that the upcoming release of ChromeOS will enable Lacros by default, as evident from the removal of the “Lacros support” flag used to manually enable the split in the 116 beta release.

Additionally, a new flag has been introduced which activates Lacros as the only browser, triggering a splash screen on ChromeOS that notifies the user about the browser update. This change indicates that ChromeOS 116 is making significant progress with the Lacros project, as it now integrates the browser build directly into the system rather than alongside the built-in browser.

The implementation of Lacros is expected to bring several long-term benefits, including faster updates and extended support. Although users may not notice the transition, it will greatly enhance the lifespan of Chromebooks.

The release of ChromeOS 116 is anticipated to take place around August 22.