CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

ChromeOS to Separate Chrome Browser from Operating System

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
ChromeOS to Separate Chrome Browser from Operating System

ChromeOS is preparing to split the Chrome browser from the operating system itself, a project that Google has been working on since 2020. This separation, known as “Lacros,” aims to provide longer support for Chromebooks by allowing the browser to receive updates even after the end-of-life policy kicks in, which would otherwise end system updates on a Chromebook.

According to recent sightings by AboutChromebooks, it seems that Google is getting ready to implement Lacros for stable users with the release of version 116. While there is no official confirmation from Google, documentation suggests that the upcoming release of ChromeOS will enable Lacros by default, as evident from the removal of the “Lacros support” flag used to manually enable the split in the 116 beta release.

Additionally, a new flag has been introduced which activates Lacros as the only browser, triggering a splash screen on ChromeOS that notifies the user about the browser update. This change indicates that ChromeOS 116 is making significant progress with the Lacros project, as it now integrates the browser build directly into the system rather than alongside the built-in browser.

The implementation of Lacros is expected to bring several long-term benefits, including faster updates and extended support. Although users may not notice the transition, it will greatly enhance the lifespan of Chromebooks.

The release of ChromeOS 116 is anticipated to take place around August 22.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Lower Demand Expected for iPhone 15 Series, Predicts Analyst

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New Open-Source AI Models Generate Sounds Based on Text Prompts

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Nintendo Fixes Security Vulnerability, Restores Online Multiplayer for Wii U Games

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Exploring the Synergy between AI and IT Financial Control

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Future of Global Mobile Location-Based Services: Trends and Opportunities

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Ariane 6 Test: Progress and Challenges

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Harnessing the Power of AI in Design Thinking

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments